Baby Rhino named Queenie to mark Queen's Jubilee year
- Published
A baby rhinoceros born at a wildlife park has been named after the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee year.
Queenie is the ninth white rhino to be born at Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford, Oxfordshire, and the fifth consecutive female.
The new calf is also the fifth for parents Monty and Nancy.
Previous rhino calves have been named after people linked to the park, including a keeper's daughter, Molly, and the park's electrician, Alan.
Managing director Reggie Heyworth said: "I thought it might be a bit presumptuous to call our new baby Elizabeth, so I have christened her Queenie instead.
"I think it is a perfect name for a young lady rhino."
According to the park, white rhinos weigh around 6-7kg at birth and gain between 1.5kg and 3kg a day as they grow.
Adults can weigh between 1,440kg and 3,600kg.
