Oxford United: Council agrees to continue discussions about new stadium
- Published
Further talks are to take place with Oxford United about leasing council land for a new stadium.
The League One club wants to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
At a cabinet meeting, the council agreed to proceed with negotiations.
The League One outfit have played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001 but do not own the ground. Their lease is set to expire in 2026.
A council-run consultation found that 80% of respondents backed the move, though only 38% of respondents living in Kidlington, Gosford and Water Eaton were in favour of it going ahead.
'International-class facilities'
Managing director Niall McWilliams told the cabinet: "This opportunity is not just about football, it's much wider than that.
"It's about providing international-class community facilities for the Kidlington area and our county, not just for sport but for music, theatre, drama, and education.
"We all want to see it thrive for centuries to come. A new stadium under the control of the club and not a third party will allow this to happen."
Paul Peros, chair of Oxford United's independent supporters' trust OxVox, said: "The club is an integral part of the county's identity, but we face being homeless within four years."
But Wolvercote councillor Liz Wade warned of a "hole in the greenbelt which can never be repaired", and Suzanne McIvor, of the Harbord Road Residents Association, said the results of the consultation were "not representative of local views".
Councillor Calum Miller, member for finance, said further talks were needed to "pin down key elements", including the scale of the proposals, traffic issues and parking proposals ahead of any possible planning application.
Stratfield Brake is currently home to a number of community sports teams, including Kidlington Cricket Club, the Gosford All Blacks rugby team and youth football teams.
It sits within the Oxford greenbelt and the county council said any future building on the 18-hectare (45-acre) site would "need to maintain a green barrier" between Oxford and Kidlington.
It is also taking into account further suggestions from The Woodland Trust, including protecting and enhancing the natural environment.
