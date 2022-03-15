Support for ransacked Oxford Russian Orthodox church
- Published
A Russian Orthodox church has been inundated with donations and support after it was ransacked and several valuable items stolen in a break-in.
St Nicholas the Wonderworker in Oxford was burgled on Saturday, and relics and crosses were taken.
A £500 collection for Ukrainian refugees was also stolen, sparking a huge community response with more than £8,000 raised so far.
Thames Valley Police is investigating. No-one has been arrested.
The church, in Ferry Road, is a parish of the Russian Orthodox faith, within the South East Deanery of the Diocese of Sourozh.
Archpriest Stephen Platt said: "The violence with which everything was thrown around suggests these were not people who were simply trying to do a discrete burglary job."
Describing the donations as "marvellous", he said support has come "not only from within our own community but from our wonderful neighbours".
Following the break-in, rector Father Stephen had written on Facebook: "Fortunately, although the holy table was interfered with, the antimension and the tabernacle containing the Holy Gifts were left undisturbed.
"The church safe and money boxes were forced open with violence, and the proceeds of a collection to support refugees from Ukraine was stolen. The church bookstall was burgled and stock taken."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.