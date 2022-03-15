Ducklington Lake: Nicole Sanders died in 'very tragic incident'
- Published
A "happy and funny" teenager drowned in a lake after slipping on a rock but the circumstances that led to her death remain unclear, an inquest heard.
Nicole Sanders, 13, from Witney, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 18 July last year after being pulled from Ducklington Lake.
An inquest held at Oxford Coroner's Court heard it remained unclear how in "an instant" she went from playing near the bank to being underwater.
Warnings are now in place at the site.
The inquest was told Nicole went to the lake with her neighbours but she could not swim well.
Recording a narrative verdict, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter said she slipped on a rock and went into deeper water.
Some of the others who were in the water with her also got into difficulties and there was "panic" as well as attempts to rescue them, the court heard.
However, Nicole's body could not be located for about 30 minutes. Emergency service tried to resuscitate her and took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Mr Salter confirmed she drowned.
"What really is striking is how quickly things unfolded and tragically," he added.
Mr Salter said the situation deteriorated "rapidly" and "almost in an instant" it descended into a "very tragic incident".
The police concluded there was no criminal case.
It was also confirmed Nicole had no relevant medical history.
Speaking during the inquest, her mother Amanda Holmes described her as "happy, funny and creative".
"She enjoyed life and had an amazing sense of humour", she added.
Ms Holmes previously called for the lake to be cordoned off permanently to prevent more accidents.
Swimming in the lake is not permitted and Witney Town Council has since put further warning signs in place.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.