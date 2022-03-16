Banbury murder: Further arrests over garden stabbing
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was stabbed to death in the garden of a house.
Keith Green, 40, died in the back garden of the home in Howard Road, Banbury, on 13 February.
A woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The three, who are all from Banbury, are also being held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Police said they all remain in custody.
Mark Meadows, 24, of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, have been charged with murder and possession of a knife.
They are both due at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.