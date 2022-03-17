Oxfordshire's cycling safety discussed in Parliament
- Published
An MP has raised the issue of cycling safety in Parliament after two cyclists died in Oxford in less than a month.
Ellen Moilanen died near Oxford Parkway Station on 8 February and Dr Ling Felce died on The Plain on 1 March.
During a meeting in which MPs could ask the Department for Transport (DfT) questions, Layla Moran said government money was needed to make roads safer.
DfT parliamentary under-secretary Trudy Harrison said she would meet with Ms Moran to discuss the issue.
Ms Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, told parliament: "Speaking after Ling's death her husband James said he hopes one day to take his children to the roundabout where she died and tell them 'look, no one else dies here because of mummy'.
"The county council has rightly made cycle safety a top priority but desperately needs the government's help, particularly financially.
"Would the minister consider meeting with me to discuss how to keep Oxfordshire's cyclists safe and avoid any more senseless deaths?"
Ms Harrison responded: "I'm terribly sorry to hear of the sad passing of her constituents, and we agree that infrastructure needs to be properly funded and of the highest quality."
She said the government's new executive agency Active Travel England was working to improve infrastructure.
Vigils have been held in Oxford for both Mrs Moilanen and Dr Felce.
Dr Felce's husband James said she had cycled in Oxford for 17 years and was a "strong believer in the need to change cycling infrastructure".
Oxford University said it had requested an urgent meeting with authorities to "push for investments" that would improve safety at roundabouts.
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said it was "clear that more must be done".
Alison Hill, the chair of campaign group Cyclox, said in a statement "enough is enough".
A lorry driver has been charged in connection with Dr Felce's death.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.