Rosie the Elephant returned to Kidlington roundabout
- Published
A one-tonne elephant sculpture that was hit by a car has been repaired and restored to its position on a busy roundabout.
The 10ft (3m) high sculpture on the roundabout on Oxford Road, Kidlington, was created in 2018 in tribute to Oxford Zoo's elephant, Rosie.
It was made from more than five miles (8km) of wire by artist Tony Davies.
Rachel Faulkner, clerk to Kidlington Parish Council, said she was "delighted" to have Rosie back.
The sculpture is part of a display that includes a stork and a monkey. Across the road stands a zookeeper.
Mr Davies was able to carry out "costly repairs" on Rosie's undercarriage and legs by suspending her from the ceiling of a farm shed in nearby Weston-on-the-Green.
Ms Faulkner said she had been "really upset" the sculpture had been so badly damaged in the crash, "which I know seems ridiculous for a tonne of wire, but Rosie has become so much more than that in Kidlington".
She added: "People were really anxious to know that she was going to come back, but there was never any doubt for us that Rosie had to be back on the roundabout where she belongs."
Rosie was the largest draw at the short-lived Oxford Zoo in Kidlington, which opened in 1931 but closed six years later.
She died while in captivity, and according to local legend is thought to be buried somewhere in the vicinity of the roundabout.
The site where the zoo stood is now mainly taken up by Thames Valley Police's headquarters.
Thames Valley Police said the crash last December involved one vehicle "which mounted the roundabout and collided with furniture on the roundabout - this included the elephant sculpture".
The force said a 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested for failing to give a breath test. No-one was injured.
