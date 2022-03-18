Dozens of stolen bikes recovered following Oxford police raid

Thames Valley Police
Police released an image of dozens of bikes recovered after the raid

Dozens of bikes, suspected of being stolen, have been recovered following a police raid on a property in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said a warrant was executed in Giles Road, Littlemore on Thursday morning.

It added that officers were in the process of identifying ownership of the "large number" of bicycles.

A 54-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property.

