Comic Relief: Children attempt musical bumps record
- Published
More than 7,000 primary school children are believed to have set a new Guinness World Record for the largest ever game of musical bumps.
BBC Radio Oxford instigated the challenge, with more than 60 schools in Oxfordshire taking part.
Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, called it a "phenomenally fun record" to attempt.
Co-ordinator Lottie Garton said it was a "privilege" to raise funds for Comic Relief as part of the endeavour.
She said: "Red Nose Day is one of the fun days everyone looks forward to at school - so we wanted to make it even more fun, bringing together children across Oxfordshire to join in a gigantic game of musical bumps.
"There is something very special about children here working to raise money that helps make valuable changes to people their age across the world."
We started our #RedNoseDay by taking part in the @BBCOxford record breaking musical bumps participation! So much fun supporting @comicrelief @comicreliefsch #CognitaWay pic.twitter.com/zDGmlXGhMF— St. Mary's Preparatory School (@stmaryshenley) March 18, 2022
Children aged between four and 11 took part in the challenge at 09:30 GMT.
Musical bumps involves groups of children dancing to music and then sitting on the ground as soon as it stops.
The Early Years children took part in a #GuinnessWorldRecord attempt this morning! We were part of a HUGE game of Musical Bumps organised by @BBCOxford. Fingers crossed we break the record and make it into the #RecordBook! @GWR #ManorPrep #MusicalBumps #FridayFunDay pic.twitter.com/nxNlNPJwTX— The Manor Prep (@manorprep) March 18, 2022
In each round the last person to reach the ground is eliminated from the game until there is only one player left.
Carol Dunne, headteacher at Long Furlong Primary School in Abingdon, said she was "so proud" of her pupils' "enthusiasm, their energy, and getting behind Red Nose Day".
She said: "It was almost two years to the day that we were last in the hall all together when we were saying goodbye before going into the first lockdown, and so today was really special to have lots of us all having a great time."
Guinness World Records has yet to verify the total, but the single venue title is held by Altrincham Grammar School for Girls in Cheshire, where 1,276 staff and pupils took part in 2019.