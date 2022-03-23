Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital: Trauma unit reopens after cladding removal
A hospital unit that closed to inpatients four years ago, while cladding was removed, has reopened.
A report commissioned in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire recommended removing cladding on the trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital.
It also found it was "high risk" because of its alarms and escape plan.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said a "rigorous programme of fire safety works and refurbishment" was now complete.
In August 2017, two wards were relocated to the main hospital, in a former ward used for storing beds, and another that was in use as a medical ward.
At the time the trust said it expected the improvements to take up to one year to carry out. It has not given a reason for the delay.
The three-storey unit, which was built in 2002, is used by patients who are immobile due to the care they are receiving.
The refurbished building has 48 beds, a patient gym, offices, stores and outpatient services.
'Purpose-built'
Sam Foster, chief nursing officer, said: "We're delighted that our trauma building is now fully back in use.
"It offers an improved experience for our patients, and our staff will be able to care for them in a purpose-built environment.
"Also, our trauma staff will work all together in one location again as they will be able to confer more easily, and rebuild the tight teamwork and support that they have worked hard to sustain while they were in two locations."
The outpatients department on the ground floor remained open and was refurbished in the autumn.
The upper floors are now joined with the new critical care building, which provides an escape route for patients in the event of a fire.
According to the review by Trenton Fire, the previous escape plan said procedures were based on waiting for the fire service.
