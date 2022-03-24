Headington Shark added to Oxford Heritage Asset Register
City planners have voted to add a controversial landmark to the Oxford Heritage Asset Register.
The Headington Shark is one of 17 new additions to the list, which recognises places of important local cultural, social or historic value.
Ironically, when the shark appeared in 1986, Oxford City Council was completely opposed to it.
Installed by former BBC Radio Oxford presenter Bill Heine, Untitled 1986 was a cause celebre at the time.
Heine, who died in 2019, was told it broke planning rules and he was only able to keep it when Michael Heseltine backed an appeal in 1992.
Because of this history, Heine's son, Magnus Hanson-Heine, felt it should be nowhere near the list.
He told the BBC previously: "We've got this iconic sculpture that stands in opposition to the planning laws to some extent, and against the idea that planners get to decide for the public what kind of art you are and aren't allowed to see," he says.
The heritage register was established by Oxford City Council and is funded by Historic England, the Oxford Preservation Trust and local communities.
The other 16 sites to make it on to the list are:
- Temple Cowley Library, Temple Road, Cowley
- The Printworks, Crescent Road, Cowley
- 69 London Road, Headington
- 105 London Road, Headington
- Medieval Wall, The Grates, Cowley
- The Lodge, Binsey Lane
- The Lodge, Rose Hill Cemetery, Church Cowley Road
- Weirs House, Weirs Lane
- The Chapel, Rose Hill Cemetery, Church Cowley Road
- Bailey Bridge, Port Meadow
- Crown and Thistle Pub, 132 Old Road, Headington
- The Westgate Hotel, 1 Botley Road
- 182-184 Abingdon Road
- Scout Hall, 238 Marston Road
- The Old Vicarage, 41 Lake Street, New Hinksey
- United Reformed (formerly Congregational) Church, Temple Cowley
