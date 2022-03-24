Joey Beauchamp: Oxford United legend's funeral takes place
- Published
A funeral has taken place for Oxford United legend Joey Beauchamp.
Family, friends, and fans attended the service for the 50-year-old former footballer at St Mary's Church, Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
Oxford-born Beauchamp, who died in February, was described by the club as one of its "greatest ever players".
Supporters and well-wishers followed a cortege through Kidlington on its way to the service, which was streamed on a screen for those outside.
The club's training ground, offices, shop and ticket office were closed all day so staff could attend.
Beauchamp's former teammate Peter Rhoades-Brown told the congregation: "The fans still chant his name. There are flags and banners to celebrate him, and he's never going to be forgotten."
Fan Paul Blake, who watched the cortege arrive at the church, told the BBC: "As very sad as the ending is, I just remember the good days and seeing the smile on his face, especially when he scored a goal, which was many."
The 72-year-old from Kidlington added: "I just felt I ought to be here. And the sun is shining as it should do."
Darren Williams, 55, from Bicester, said: "Any other player wouldn't get this sort of a reaction. When everybody heard of his death it was just a real shock, because he was a legend, Oxford through and through, yellow blood."
Stefan Rawlings, 49, from Bicester, added: "I'm here to pay my respects to a legend.
"He scored so many goals for Oxford, he loved Oxford, I love Oxford, and it's why I'm here."
Beauchamp joined West Ham for £1m in June 1994, but the talented winger never played a game for the Hammers as he suffered from homesickness in the capital.
West Ham sold him to Oxford's Thames Valley rivals Swindon for £850,000 but after 49 appearances for the Robins, Beauchamp returned to the Manor Ground.
After rejoining Oxford in 1995, he added to his existing 145 appearances for the club by playing a further 284 times, before kicking his last ball for the club in February 2002.
Beauchamp, who first signed as a trainee in 1987 and was a ball boy at Oxford's League Cup final win over QPR at Wembley in 1986, was released by the U's in June 2002 after developing a career-threatening toe injury.
He never played professional football again.
If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.