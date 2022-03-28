Dr Ling Felce: Man denies causing death by dangerous driving
A man has denied causing death by dangerous driving after a leading scientist was killed in a cycle crash.
Pharmacology researcher Dr Ling Felce, 35, died at the roundabout junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford on 1 March.
Robert Whiting, 39, entered a plea of not guilty at Oxford Crown Court to one count of causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Whiting, of Henry Taunt Close, Barton, will go on trial on 1 August.
Dr Felce had been researching immune responses to Covid and was taking a leading role in setting up a new institute at the University of Oxford in the months before her death.
The mother-of-two was previously described by her family as "selfless and caring", and they said they had been left "devastated" by her death.
