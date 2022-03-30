Comic Relief: Oxfordshire children set new musical bumps world record
- Published
A new record for the largest ever game of musical bumps has been achieved.
Guinness World Records has confirmed that 2,597 primary school children took part in the challenge on 18 March.
BBC Radio Oxford instigated the attempt, with more than 60 schools in Oxfordshire taking part to raise funds for Comic Relief.
Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, called it a "phenomenally fun record" for the pupils to achieve.
Over 60 primary schools in #Oxfordshire took part in our official musical bumps world record attempt for @comicrelief, here's a little bit of what happened! 👇— BBC Radio Oxford (@BBCOxford) March 18, 2022
🔊 Listen to a bit more on @BBCSounds! https://t.co/ALZLSZD4V5 pic.twitter.com/U3FvCJd1G3
Children aged between four and 11 took part in the challenge.
Musical bumps involves groups of children dancing to music and then sitting on the ground as soon as it stops.
In each round the last person to reach the ground is eliminated from the game until there is only one player left.
More than 7,000 children are believed to have played on the day.
However, the amount that could be accurately verified was 2,597 which still more than doubled the existing record.
The single venue title is held by Altrincham Grammar School for Girls in Cheshire, where 1,276 staff and pupils took part in 2019.
