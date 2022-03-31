Male domestic abuse: Lack of refuges 'inexplicable', charity says
- Published
Authorities in the Thames Valley have "buried their heads in the sand" when it comes to providing refuges for male victims of domestic violence, it has been claimed.
Councils have a legal duty to find emergency housing for victims but there are no refuges for men in the region.
Mark Brooks, of the ManKind Initiative domestic abuse charity, called the lack of facilities "inexplicable".
Councils have told the BBC they are committed to helping victims of abuse.
The government has provided new funding to authorities for safe accommodation, as part of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.
But Mr Brooks said: "Many councils have just buried their heads in the sand and hoped the problem would go away... so I suppose they've really got away with it for some time."
He said new funding meant there was "no excuse" and "while there may not be a constant demand, there will be some demand".
He added: "To achieve that constant availability for men and their children we urge local councils to collaborate with each other so there is a network for men in the immediate or surrounding areas."
Facilities for men
Nikkie Gilbert, from domestic abuse charity Reducing the Risk, said: "I don't believe there's enough support in the area.
"I know in Oxfordshire there's a male outreach worker, but it's not advertised as much.
"There's a lot about domestic abuse all over social media and TV but it's about women and girls."
Reading Borough Council said there was "limited evidence" that male refuges were needed as there was a "wide range of support" for victims regardless of gender, which would remain under review.
Steve Bowles, head of communities at Buckinghamshire Council, said the authority was looking into providing facilities for men.
Oxfordshire County Council said men were less likely to request refuge, but that it provided safe accommodation "for people of all genders".
A government spokesperson said: "We have been clear that councils must assess the needs of all victims in their areas and prepare strategies to meet these."
Statistics on Male Victims of Domestic Abuse
- Every year in the UK one in three victims are male, according to the Office for National Statistics
- 26% of incidents investigated by police were committed against men
- Half of male victims fail to tell anyone they are a victim and are two and a half times less likely to tell anyone than female victims
Source: Mankind Initiative
If you've been affected by any issues in this story you can find support via the BBC Action Line here.