Oxford: Hinksey Outdoor Pool's reopening delayed by 'wear and tear'
- Published
The reopening of a popular outdoor swimming pool looks set to be delayed after operators found faults.
Oxford City Council owns Hinksey Outdoor Pool and it is run by Fusion Lifestyle, which runs the authority's leisure facilities.
A council statement said specialists had found "wear and tear" on the pool's lining during an inspection that must be repaired before it can be refilled.
Any possible timescale for repairs has yet to be confirmed.
The pool, off Abingdon Road, was closed at the end of September and had been due to reopen at the start of April.
A council statement said: "We are waiting for confirmation of timescales from the contractor to complete this work, which is dependent on the availability of materials and specialist skills.
"When Fusion Lifestyle have this information, an update will be provided on the season dates, swimming timetable, booking arrangements and memberships."
There had been concerns in March that a lack of lifeguards could have delayed the planned reopening.
