Didcot fire: 'Unpleasant smell' in town after large landfill blaze
Residents of a town have been advised to keep their windows closed because of an "unpleasant smell and a lot of smoke" after a large fire broke out at a landfill site.
Emergency services were called to the blaze near Didcot on Thursday evening.
Eight fire crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service have been dealing with the fire.
Police have advised people to stay away from the area "adjacent to Appleford and The Ladygrove".
Fire crews have remained at the scene on Friday to deal with the ongoing incident.
Fire engines were sent from Didcot, Abingdon, Wantage, Wallingford, and Rewley Road in Oxford, supported by water carriers from Wheatley, Bracknell, and Royal Wooton Bassett.
A spokesperson added: "Our incident command unit from Slade Park and our high volume pumping unit from Banbury Fire Station are currently also attending, working with site staff and Thames Valley Police."
