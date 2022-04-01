Oxford flood defence scheme plans submitted
Plans for one of the biggest flood defence projects in the country have been submitted at a cost of £150m.
If approved, a 5km (3.1mile) long channel will be created in a bid to divert flood water away from homes and businesses in Oxford, which has a long history of flooding.
The Environment Agency said it would provide better flood protection but campaigners argue the scheme is fundamentally flawed.
A public consultation runs until 9 May.
Plans submitted to Oxfordshire County Council show the route for the flood alleviation scheme beginning north of Botley Road and ending near Kennington, but critics believe it will not hold enough water.
'Climate emergency'
The Oxford Flood and Environment Group said it does not take new data on climate change and biodiversity into consideration.
In 2021, group member Patricia Murphy said: "We are in a climate emergency. There are lots of very interesting developments looking at flood alleviation in a holistic way. We want a scheme that is future proof."
In response the Environment Agency said: "We have considered more than 100 combinations of options to reduce flood risk from the River Thames in Oxford, working with the community every step of the way.
"The current proposals give better flood protection to all the homes and businesses currently at risk of the River Thames flooding while also delivering a true green legacy for the city."
Parts of Oxford were affected by heavy flooding in 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2014.
