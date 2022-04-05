Oxford drug dealer killed client after row, court hears
- Published
A drug dealer stabbed a client to death after a row over the quality of his products, a court heard.
Lee Butler, 39, suffered massive blood loss after he was knifed in the chest following a drugs deal in Barton, Oxford, the city's crown court heard.
Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton, denies Mr Butler's murder on 8 October 2021.
Prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson said Mr Brown was a well-known crack cocaine and heroin dealer, but some clients had concerns over his products' purity.
Three people had died in Oxfordshire in September 2021 after taking contaminated heroin, Mr Ward-Jackson said.
He said Mr Brown had inflicted a "serious and deliberate" wound on Mr Butler after he accused him of belittling him.
The knife passed through Mr Butler's left lung, missed his heart but pierced his aorta, triggering huge bleeding.
Mr Brown is alleged to have sent text messages to 35 drug users on the morning of 8 October "advertising" that he had drugs to sell.
Mr Butler and a friend, also a drug user, met Mr Brown in a park off Bayswater Road in Barton to buy drugs at about 17:45 BST.
But Mr Butler's friend called the emergency services at 17:51 after he was stabbed with what the court heard was a "hunting-type" weapon. It has never been recovered.
Mr Ward-Jackson said Mr Brown arrived at the park in a "bad mood" and was concerned the pair had been "bad mouthing" the purity of his drugs.
Mr Brown fled the park after attacking Mr Butler, and took taxi and bus rides across Oxford before arriving at a friend's home in Barton later that evening, the court heard.
He allegedly told his friend there: "I only stabbed him once. How did he die from that?"
The police arrived at his friend's home at about 01:00 on 9 October, where Mr Brown ran away from officers before being arrested at about 01:13.
Mr Brown, of Barton Village Road, Barton, also denies possession of a knife.
The trial, which is expected to last for at least a fortnight, continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.