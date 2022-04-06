Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber quits council
- Published
The Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber has resigned as a district councillor to dedicate more time to his role.
Mr Barber served as a Vale of White Horse councillor for Steventon and the Hanneys from May 2003 until last month.
He led the authority for seven years until May 2018. He stepped down as leader to become full-time deputy PCC to fellow Conservative Anthony Stansfeld.
Mr Barber was elected PCC in May 2021.
A Vale of White Horse District Council spokesperson said Mr Barber resigned as a councillor on 14 March. The resignation was effective immediately.
Nominations for his successor closed on Tuesday and a by-election will be held on 5 May.
The candidates nominated are Conservative Louise Brown, independent David Corps and Liberal Democrat Sally Povolotsky.
