Ukrainian refugee family settle into North Moreton
- Published
The first Ukrainian refugees to arrive in a village have said their UK hosts "don't feel like strangers at all, more like family".
Up to 45 refugees could be housed with 16 hosts in North Moreton, Oxfordshire.
Irina Kryvoviaz, 39, her son Sasha Kryvoviaz, eight, and her godson Yaroslav Kryvoshyia, 17, arrived in the UK on Thursday.
They have all left relatives back in their home city of Cherkasy in central Ukraine.
Mrs Kryvoviaz has had to leave family behind, including her husband.
Meanwhile Mr Kryvoshyia's mother, father, and brother remain in Ukraine.
"I worry about them every minute," said Mrs Kryvoviaz, translated through Mr Kryvoshyia. "I think about them, how they are."
"I slept this night maybe five hours because I woke up and I couldn't sleep because I have so many thoughts in my head."
The trio are being hosted by Sarah Allen-Stevens and her husband Steven Rudge at their home.
Mr Kryvoshyia has got his own room and Mrs Kryvoviaz and Sasha are staying in another.
"She's very moved by the fact that Sarah and Steve were able to give us an opportunity to live here," Mr Kryvoshyia said of Mrs Kryvoviaz.
"They don't feel like strangers at all, more like family. She's very grateful for their help."
Mr Kryvoshyia added: "My mother doesn't want to move out yet, she said only if their situation will get worse.
"[She] decided that I should move out to some other country. I didn't really want to. I wanted to help her."
Ms Allen-Stevens said that when she and her husband saw the news in Ukraine, they felt moved to do something.
She added: "When these guys moved from where they were to start travelling I must have been like a neurotic mother.
"You form an emotional attachment very quickly with your guests.
"I'm just so glad that they're here and they're safe and we can start working on the next steps."
