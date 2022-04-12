Empty homes: Hundreds more counted across Oxford
The number of a city's empty homes has increased despite its severe housing shortage, figures have shown.
In October, Oxford City Council said it was aware of 376 homes that had been vacant for at least six months. But in February, it increased to 525.
The authority has at least 2,600 people on its housing register and potential tenants can expect to wait for "several years" for suitable accommodation.
It said the number of empty properties "fluctuates daily".
It added it had sent out a mailshot to 232 owners of property across the city that had been empty for between six months and two years, including a letter regarding potentially letting out empty homes to refugees.
However, it added it had only received one reply.
The figures were discussed at a meeting of the council's audit and governance committee on Monday.
