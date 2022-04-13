Man found dead more than a week after M40 collision in Oxfordshire
A man has been found dead eight days after a collision on a motorway in Oxfordshire, police have said.
Officers were called to reports of a black Vauxhall Astra car in the wooded central reservation between junctions 11 and 12 of the M40 on Tuesday.
Thames Valley police said it believes the crash happened more than a week earlier, at around 04:20 BST on 5 April.
"Sadly a man in his 40s was found to have died," the force said.
His next of kin have been informed.
PC Charlie Etheridge appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, which happened between the junctions for Banbury and Gaydon.
