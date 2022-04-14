HMP Bullingdon: Concern over drugs in jail after prisoner's death
A prison must cut the "easy availability" of drugs after a prisoner died from taking a toxic mix of substances, a report found.
Daniel Curran, 48, died at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire having taken heroin and pregabalin, which is often used for its euphoric effects.
The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) said she was "concerned" he got the drugs "with apparent ease".
The Ministry of Justice was approached to comment.
Curran, who had a "long history" of substance misuse, was spotted by a prison worker lying on the floor of his cell at about 21:30 BST on 8 July 2020. He was declared dead by paramedics at about 22:45.
While he previously "seemed to engage well" with substance misuse services and was "motivated" to stop using drugs, he "frequently relapsed" into using them, Mrs McAllister found.
Toxicology tests showed he had taken the drugs and a post-mortem examination concluded he died from mixed drug intoxication and inhalation of vomit.
Mrs McAllister said though steps had been taken to cut the availability of drugs in the prison following an inspection in 2019, further work "stalled because of the Covid-19 pandemic".
"This work needs to be revived so [the prison's] drug supply issues are properly addressed," she said.
Curran was first jailed in August 2006, released on licence in April 2016 but recalled to prison that November because he committed further offences. He moved to HMP Bullingdon in October 2019.
Mrs McAllister found Curran had "excellent" support from his substance misuse worker at the prison and that his clinical care was "equivalent to that he could have expected to receive in the community".
