Oxford's May morning to be celebrated in person again

People will be able to attend the annual centuries-old celebration of May morning in Oxford for the first time since 2019, organisers have said.

Thousands usually gather outside Magdalen College to hear the bells ring out and choristers sing from the Great Tower early on 1 May.

Celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually because of the pandemic.

Oxford City Council wants up to 30 artists to "create a special celebration" by decorating the bridge.

The art will also feature in other events this year.

Magdalen College
A video of choristers singing Hymnus Eucharisticus was released on social media on May morning 2020

The authority has set up a funding campaign and said it would consider commissioning art from Oxford and its twin cities.

Paula Redway, the council's culture and community development manager, said: "We want this year's event to be extra special and we want to support Oxford's artistic community.

"May Day is an occasion to lift the spirits and be joyful, so we're raising funds to commission pieces showing Oxford's hidden gems. They will then be displayed on Magdalen Bridge for May morning, and at future events."

