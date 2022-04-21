Banbury police chase: Man seriously injured after van fails to stop

Getty Images
The man injured in a collision with the van was seriously injured and remains in hospital, police said

Two men have been arrested after a van loaded with cannabis plants failed to stop for officers and seriously injured a pedestrian.

The chase started in Dover Avenue in Banbury at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday, when the van was driven off.

It crashed on East Street, about two miles (1.6km) from where the chase first started, and a man in his 30s was injured. He remains in hospital.

The two arrested men, aged 27 and 28 respectively, are in police custody.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B.

Thames Valley Police said it had made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics