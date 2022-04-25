Oxford murder inquiry: Man found dead at home after alleged assault
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead the morning after being assaulted in the street.
Officers said the man, in his 50s, was found at his home in Barton, Oxford on Sunday at about 11:30 BST.
Thames Valley Police said it was later reported he had been assaulted near shops at Underhill Circus by a man and a woman on Saturday at about 21:30.
Friends took him home to Brome Place but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.
Det Insp Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police's major crime unit said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation, but it appears that the victim has sustained head and facial injuries, which were not reported to or treated by medical professionals.
"Although we have launched a murder investigation, we are currently keeping an open mind as to the circumstances that have led to the man's death."
The force said the man's family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers. No arrests have been made.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
