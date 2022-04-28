Oxford's May morning: Several road closures planned
- Published
Several roads in Oxford are set to be closed as thousands of people are expected to flock to the city.
The annual centuries-old celebration of May morning will take place for the first time in-person since 2019.
Crowds are expected to gather along High Street and Magdalen Bridge at 06:00 BST on Sunday to hear the bells ring out and choristers sing from the Great Tower.
Activities, including folk singing, will then take place across the city.
Celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually because of the pandemic.
Oxford City Council has said it understands people will be excited to attend the event in-person this year but urged residents to be aware of the plans.
Road closures will be in place from 02:00 BST until 09:00 BST.
These will include the closures of High Street, from The Plain to just east of its junction with King Edward Street; Longwall Street, from High Street to Holywell Street; Rose Lane and Queens Lane for their entire length; Merton Street, at its junction with High Street.
A crowd management system, which will see one-way channels created on Magdalen Bridge, will also be in place.
Viewing areas for wheelchair users and families with young children will be available in the car park of Magdalen College School and in Rose Lane.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.