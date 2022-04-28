Lewis Brown: Drug dealer found guilty of client's manslaughter

Thames Valley Police/Family handout
Lee Butler had spent the last few years caring for his sick mother, his family said after his death

A drug dealer has been found guilty of killing a client who he accused of belittling him in a row.

Lee Butler, 39, suffered massive blood loss after he was knifed in the chest in a park after a drug deal in Barton, Oxford, on 8 October last year.

Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton, denied murdering Mr Butler but was found guilty of manslaughter.

He was also found guilty of possessing a knife and will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday.

PA Media
Forensic officers seen at the fatal stabbing in the park off Bayswater Road in Barton in October 2021

The jury heard Brown was a known crack cocaine and heroin dealer but some clients had concerns over his products' purity.

Three people died in Oxfordshire last September after taking contaminated heroin.

Mr Butler and a friend, also a drug user, met Brown in the park off Bayswater Road to buy drugs at about 17:45 BST.

But Mr Butler's friend called the emergency services at 17:51 after he was stabbed with what the court heard was a "hunting-type" weapon.

PA Media
A cordon was put in place at Bayswater Road and a nearby park after Mr Butler died in October 2021

Brown fled the park after attacking Mr Butler and took taxi and bus rides across Oxford before arriving at a friend's home in Barton later that evening, the court was told.

He allegedly told his friend there: "I only stabbed him once. How did he die from that?"

The police arrived at his friend's home at about 01:00 on 9 October, where Brown ran away from officers before being arrested at about 01:13.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics