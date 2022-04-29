Oxford NHS Trust hits one million Covid jabs milestone
One million Covid jabs have now been given out by an Oxfordshire team.
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which set up the vaccine hub at Oxford's Kassam Stadium last year, is marking the milestone by giving staff members pin badges.
The team administered the first vaccine in February 2021 and set up new centres in Aylesbury, Reading, Witney, Bulmershe, Hungerford and Banbury.
Health chiefs have praised the work of the 1,600 staff members involved.
The trust has said the team - which includes vaccinators, doctors, pharmacy technicians, marshals and volunteers - has helped vaccinate people aged from five to more than 100 years old.
Lesley Crosby, senior clinical lead for the vaccine roll out, has said they want to achieve more.
"It's never too late. The vaccine is still the best defence we have against Covid," she said.
"There are some people who are still really poorly from getting it, so please come and get your jab."
In the past year the team also went out to visit communities in the Health on the Move bus, including to the Reading Festival.
