Oxford woman assaulted after asking group of men to turn music down
Published
A woman was attacked after asking a group of four men to turn the music in their car down.
She had been walking along Ambassador Avenue, near Oxford Retail Park, when she approached the group in a black BMW about the volume of their music.
They attacked the woman, in her 30s, causing an eye injury and chipped tooth at about 21:00 BST on Friday 18 March.
Thames Valley Police has released images of three men who may have "vital" information about the assault.
The woman was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
Investigating officer, PC Czachur, said: "We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch."
