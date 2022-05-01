In pictures: Streets filled with revellers to see in May morning
Thousands of people have gathered to celebrate the centuries-old tradition of May morning in Oxford.
It's the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019, with the last two years being virtual celebrations because of the pandemic.
An estimated 12,500 people filled the streets surrounding Magdalen College from 06:00 BST to hear the bells ring out and choristers sing Hymnus Eucharisticus from the the Great Tower.
Choirmaster at Magdelen College, Mark Williams, said: "It feels like an age since we were last up there with crowds below in 2019.
"Of course in the life span of a chorister, a member of the choir that's a huge amount of time, so what is extraordinary is that the vast majority of those people who were singing today have never been up there with a crowd before."
The event has been a tradition for more than 500 years, with people of all ages coming together to see in the first day of May.
While some revellers wake up at the crack of dawn, many University of Oxford students join the celebrations off the back of their May Ball.
Traditional entertainment for the celebrations, including Morris Dancing and folk singing, took place across the city, with crowds filling the High Street, Magdalen Bridge, Long Wall Street and Plain Roundabout.
One performer said it was "fantastic to be back" while revellers said they were "sleepy but thrilled".
