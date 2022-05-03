Oxford drug dealer Lewis Brown who killed client jailed
A drug dealer who fatally stabbed a client in a park after he accused him of criticising the quality of his drugs has been jailed.
Lee Butler, 39, suffered massive blood loss after he was knifed in the chest after a drug deal in Barton, Oxford, on 8 October 2021.
Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton, denied murdering Mr Butler and was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.
Brown was jailed for 10-and-a-half years at Oxford Crown Court.
He "habitually" carried a knife and took a "hunting-type" weapon from the waistband of his trousers before he stabbed Mr Butler, the court was told. It has never been found.
Brown, who has autism and ADHD, was a known crack cocaine and heroin dealer, but some clients had concerns over his products' purity.
Three people died in Oxfordshire last September after taking contaminated heroin.
He stabbed Mr Butler at about 17:51 BST before running off and taking taxi and bus rides around Oxford.
Brown visited a friend later that night and ran from police after they came to arrest him at her home in the early hours of 9 October.
In a statement read out at his sentencing, Mr Butler's sister Julie said "there are no words" for the anguish Brown has caused her family.
Mr Butler looked after his mother but she has had to move out of the home they shared, Ms Butler said.
Sentencing him, Judge Ian Pringle QC said Brown's defence that he had been forced into modern slavery was a "deliberate invention" to justify his crimes and that he has shown "no remorse".
A jury also found Brown guilty of possessing a knife. Judge Pringle sentenced him to 18 months on that charge, which will run concurrently.
