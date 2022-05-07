Crashes on major Oxfordshire routes cause traffic problems
A major road has been closed following a crash involving three lorries and two cars.
It happened on the A34 which links Oxford and Abingdon in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The busy arterial route is closed in both directions.
Meanwhile, two lanes of the M40 are closed following an accident involving a lorry and traffic is queuing between junctions 10 for Brackley and nine for Bicester.
The A34 is closed between the A415 Marcham Road and A4130 at Milton, the central and nearside barriers have been damaged as a result.
