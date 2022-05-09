Oxford: Suspected World War Two grenade 'magnetically fished' from River Thames

TVP
Park End Street in Oxford was closed for the suspected grenade to be "magnetically fished" out of the river

The removal of a suspected World War Two grenade that was "magnetically fished" out of the River Thames closed a key city centre road.

Thames Valley Police said officers temporarily closed Park End Street in Oxford at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

The road was reopened by about 18:50 after it had been removed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

In a tweet, police thanked residents, pedestrians and motorists for "understanding and patience".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics