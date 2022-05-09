Oxford: Suspected World War Two grenade 'magnetically fished' from River Thames
The removal of a suspected World War Two grenade that was "magnetically fished" out of the River Thames closed a key city centre road.
Thames Valley Police said officers temporarily closed Park End Street in Oxford at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
The road was reopened by about 18:50 after it had been removed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.
In a tweet, police thanked residents, pedestrians and motorists for "understanding and patience".
