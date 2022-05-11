School manager struck off over 'sexually motivated' texts to 14-year-old boy
A special school's former healthcare manager has been struck off the nursing register for sharing "sexually motivated" texts with a teenage boy.
Keith Intes-Campbell, who worked at Swalcliffe Park School in Oxfordshire, asked the 14-year-old if his father was aware of their chats.
A panel heard Mr Intes-Campbell asked the boy what colour his pyjamas were and offered him his telephone number.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said his behaviour was "inappropriate".
The school, which cares for boys with autism, was contacted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in October 2019 and its vice-principal referred Mr Intes-Campbell to the NMC later that month.
The NCA was aware the manager had "allegedly sent inappropriate text messages" to the boy, who was not a patient or a pupil at the school, in June 2019.
'Sexual gratification'
In the messages, Mr Intes-Campbell said it was "probably a good thing" the boy's father was unaware of the chat because "he might object".
Although the NMC found the messages were not exchanged "to pursue a future sexual relationship" with the boy, it found they were sexually motivated in that he "sought sexual gratification" from them.
Its panel found he had shown a "lack of integrity" as a result of his "inappropriate" behaviour and "very limited evidence" over how he had addressed concerns.
A spokesperson for the school said: "Safeguarding of students is our priority and while the allegations were unrelated to the school, we took immediate action to suspend and then dismiss the individual concerned and report him to the NMC.
"He had been with the school for less than a year."
