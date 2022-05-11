HRT crisis: Shortage caused woman to have panic attack
A woman has said the "horrendous issues" sourcing menopause medication caused her to have a panic attack.
After calling 15 chemists Vicki Greenham, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, eventually managed to get her hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescription.
It comes amid a national shortage, with women swapping medications across the country.
The Royal College of General Practitioners has urged women against this because of adverse side effects.
Mrs Greenham, who has been taking HRT for two years, was told by the first chemist she approached on Saturday it could not provide her with the medication, and to go back to her GP.
"I've had horrendous issues trying to get my HRT," she said.
She added she "tried to remain calm" but began having a panic attack.
"My heart was pounding, thankfully I was with my son," she said.
The 47-year-old said HRT was a "lifeline which had changed my world".
"I was fully expecting to have to miss work, my life is run at 100mph, I have two children and a busy job," she added.
"Without HRT I couldn't run my life the way I do."
On her 15th attempt over the weekend, Mrs Greenham was able to find a chemist with her medication in stock.
However, the postcode lottery is causing some women to swap their HRT medications.
Tanya Barrow, 52, from Fleet, Hampshire, said she suffered with "almost crippling" anxiety until she started taking HRT last summer, which she described as "life-changing".
However, when she could not source her oestrogen gel a conversation with a friend, who stopped using the same medication in favour of the patches Ms Barrow no longer used, appeared to provide a solution and they "swapped".
"I wouldn't have done it if we hadn't been prescribed the drug... I've got her gel, she's got my patches."
In a statement, the Royal College of General Practitioners said: "We understand a shortage of medication is frustrating but prescriptions are not meant to be shared, doing so can be dangerous as it could lead to patients suffering side effects."
Dr Katie Barber, a GP and menopause specialist based in Oxford, is about to go to Westminster to lobby the government to change the law and put an end to the postcode lottery.
She said she believed the shortage of HRT medications was due to women "gaining in confidence and coming forward for treatment" and GPs "upskilling" and becoming "more confident" in prescribing.
She added there should be a "standardised formulary" or list of medicines that GPs can prescribe from on a national basis.
Why is there a shortage of HRT?
HRT is a treatment designed to relieve symptoms of the menopause. The shortage is thought to affect about a million women in the UK, with many left suffering from symptoms and some even turning to the black market.
It is not clear why there is currently a shortage in the UK, but some pharmaceutical companies have blamed it on increased demand. Prescriptions for HRT in England more than doubled since 2017.
The Covid pandemic has also caused issues, the British Menopause Society has previously said.
But HRT is not the only type of medicine that has been in short supply - with a survey showing supply chain problems are a daily issue for a majority of pharmacies. Pharmacists have called for a simple law change that would allow them to make medicine swaps, saying it would help solve the HRT issue.
One politician seeking to improve menopause care for women is Romsey and Southampton North MP Caroline Noakes, who revealed she had to borrow some medication from a colleague when she could not source her own.
"We know access is patchy," she said.
"It's very unclear what the specific problem is, my message to the government is you have to sort this, whether it's through working with manufacturers or suppliers."
In a statement the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We know supply issues are affecting a limited number of HRT products and understand how distressing this can be.
"However, most HRT products, including alternatives to those experiencing supply issues, are available.
"We're continuing to work collaboratively and transparently with the industry and last week met with HRT manufacturers and suppliers to ensure women can reliably access HRT products now and in the long term."
