Cresswell Lake: Cause of death for woman found in lake unknown
- Published
It remains unclear when, how or why a woman entered a lake in which she was found dead eight days after she was last seen, an inquest found.
Bersi Küper was found in Cresswell Lake in Yarnton, Oxfordshire, on 16 August 2021 and identified after a neighbour responded to a police appeal.
The 42-year-old had driven from her home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, and was seen by eyewitnesses on 7 and 8 August.
Coroner Darren Salter returned an open verdict in the "unusual" case.
He heard Ms Küper was a "free-spirited" woman, who was born in Peru and enjoyed outdoor pursuits and nature.
Her car was filmed being driven on Woodstock Road in Oxford at about 16:30 BST on 7 August and on Banbury Road at about 21:50.
It was later discovered in a lay-by off the A40 after her body was found.
Ms Küper, who was a German national, was spotted walking by a security guard and on CCTV at a waste management site in Yarnton at about 00:30 on 8 August before leaving and walking into fields at about 01:20.
A group of friends who were staying at Yarnton Manor for the weekend said Ms Küper, who they did not know, broke into their accommodation in the early hours of 8 August and had slept on a sofa.
She told them she was "stuck in the Matrix" or "from the Matrix" and was asked to leave by a security guard and a police officer later that morning. They watched her leave and walk into fields.
Men fishing at Cresswell Lake found Ms Küper's body at about 20:00 on 16 August.
An inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court heard she had been due to move from Tunbridge Wells, and packed items were found after she died.
A post-mortem examination was unable to establish a cause of her death due to decomposition.
A hat, scarf and Wellington boots that she had earlier been pictured wearing have never been found.
Mr Salter said there was no evidence to show how she entered the water or that she had been likely to die from suicide.
