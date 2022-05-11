Barton murder inquiry: Two further arrests
Two people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man.
The body of Peter Crowley, from Barton, Oxford, was found at an address in Brome Place, Barton, in April.
Thames Valley Police said a 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both from Oxford, had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
A boy, 17, and a 16-year-old girl, both from Oxford, are on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
It is believed Mr Crowley was attacked on Saturday at about 21:30 BST on 24 April, near the shops in Underhill Circus, though the incident was not reported to police.
Police said he was reportedly punched and kicked and fell to the ground, but did not seek medical attention and was taken home by friends.
A post-mortem examination did not identify the cause of death.
