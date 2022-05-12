Ex-Oxford Health GP struck off for patient errors over eight days
- Published
An experienced locum GP who was found to have made errors in his treatment of eight patients over eight days has been struck off.
Dr Kadiyali Srivatsa was initially referred to regulators in July 2020 after three concerns were raised by an Oxford Health NHS Trust colleague.
A panel said he fell "seriously short" of the expected standard.
It said it was left in "no doubt" he could have put patients at "unwarranted risk of harm" in the future.
After the three concerns dating from May 2020 were raised by the NHS trust's medical advisor to Oxfordshire Urgent Care Services, the trust reviewed 15% of his cases to see if there were any "ongoing performance issues".
The minimum score for record keeping was below what the trust would expect and it terminated his contract.
All of the cases assessed by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel were between 16 and 24 May 2020.
In one case, he had a face-to-face consultation with a patient and their parent.
The patient was suffering with groin and abdominal pain and Dr Srivatsa diagnosed a urinary tract infection without obtaining a urine sample.
The family consulted a relative, who is a urologist, and their GP, for second and third opinions. Both said a diagnosis could not be made without carrying out a urine test.
The panel said the doctor had made "multiple failings" in a "relatively short space of time".
It said rather than acknowledging his errors, he "blamed the way medical practice in the UK is set up and stated in his 40 years of work he had always practised in the same manner".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.