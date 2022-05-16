Raymond Blanc's Oxfordshire hotel accused of eco vandalism
The hotel and restaurant of celebrity chef Raymond Blanc has been accused of "ecological vandalism".
Villagers in Great Milton, Oxfordshire, said the owners of the manor house and Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons had "destroyed" a meadow of wildflowers.
The Belmond Hotel group said it was carrying out annual maintenance on the field, which used to have sheep on it.
It has recently applied for planning permission to upgrade the 15th Century building.
The 10.5 acre (4 hectare) field, which is used by villagers, is owned by the hotel group, which hopes to create a new wellness spa, bistro and Raymond Blanc academy on its land in Great Milton.
Local resident David Treanor said: "There was a profusion of wildflowers there, wildlife, insects.
"They're not cultivating it or growing anything on it, they've just mown it down to the ground. It's terrible, it's just ecological vandalism."
He cited the nationwide campaign, No Mow May, which is designed to help wildlife, especially the small blue butterfly, which is protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
Mr Treanor also said he had not seen sheep on the land for about 25 years.
"It was beautiful, now it's just a desert," he added.
Another resident, Nicola Weir, said she objected to the hotel group's planning application.
She said: "As a climate and sustainability specialist I was shocked to witness the destruction of acres of wildflower and natural fields at a time when wildlife is flourishing and most in need of these habitats.
"This raises huge concern to me of the principals of this project and the impact it will have on the local ecology."
A spokeswoman for the hotel group said it was carrying out "well overdue" annual maintenance work on the field.
Members of the public are able to comment on the hotel plans, as part of South Oxfordshire District Council's consultation period.
