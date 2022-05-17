Man robbed of £130k watch outside Oxford St Aldates church
A man was robbed of his £130,000 watch by a gang of four men while sat on a bench outside a church.
The victim, in his 30s, was outside St Aldates Church in St Aldates in Oxford at about 13:40 BST on Saturday.
He was followed by the men, two of whom pushed him off the bench, before they snatched his Richard Mille watch from his wrist and ran off.
Det Con Charles Smith said the man was the victim of a "calculated and organised" attack in broad daylight.
He asked anyone who knows the men shown in pictures released to get in touch with officers.
