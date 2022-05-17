Joey Beauchamp: Oxford United legend took his own life, coroner concludes
Oxford United legend Joey Beauchamp took his own life at home, a coroner has concluded.
The 50-year-old former footballer was found by his brother in Kidlington on 19 February.
Oxford Coroner's Court heard Mr Beauchamp had endured a "difficult couple of years", in which he was sectioned and his mother died.
Despite relatives' concerns, he had declined help from mental health services in the weeks before his death.
In a statement, published after his death, Oxford United said Mr Beauchamp was one of its "greatest ever players".
The court heard Mr Beauchamp's marriage had broken down about two months before he died but he still had contact with his wife.
He contacted his GP in December 2021 to say he was suffering with low mood but was still seeing family and doing exercise. He was prescribed anti-depressants.
But in further conversations with his GP and other mental health workers, he said he did not want any further intervention other than using medication.
Psychiatric nurse John Kelly, who spoke to Mr Beauchamp on the phone on 28 January, said they had a "positive" conversation.
"If I had at all felt there was more there to go with I would have pushed a little more but that is not what he was telling me," Mr Kelly said.
"I can't make someone see me if they don't want to see me."
The court heard Mr Beauchamp had suffered with mental health problems since 2008.
He was sectioned at the Warneford Hospital in Oxford from 18 April 2020 until 11 May 2020, after making attempts to end his life. He was fully discharged from care on 5 November of that year after recovering.
Senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, said Mr Beauchamp had "clearly expressed" that he did not want to engage with mental health services in the weeks before his death.
But he said there was "no evidence" to suggest he lacked the mental capacity to make his own choices.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Beauchamp died from hanging. Mr Salter recorded a verdict of suicide and said he died on, or around, 18 February.
Following his death, Mr Beauchamp's family said it wanted men in the Oxfordshire region to be aware of the mental health support that was available to them.
