BBC South Today Oxford bulletin to be axed in November
The BBC has announced plans to axe its regional TV news programme in Oxford.
South Today in Oxford is due to end in November and merge with the regional programme from Southampton.
The local bulletins, currently presented by Geraldine Peers and Jerome Sale, have been a mainstay on TV schedules since 2000.
BBC Nations director Rhodri Talfan Davies said it was a "difficult decision" but he wanted to "strengthen" local online news services.
The Oxford programme is broadcast on weekdays at 18:30 from studios in Summertown for up to 13 minutes and employs 18 staff.
It then hands over to the Southampton bulletin, which is broadcast to the wider region.
Mr Talfan Davies said while the Oxford programme had "delivered some fine journalism over recent years, it attracts a smaller audience than other regional news shows in England".
'Merged service'
In an email, which was sent to BBC England staff after the director held a meeting with those in the Oxford newsroom, Mr Talfan Davies wrote that the decision was made "against the backdrop of a licence fee settlement that is frozen over the next two years".
He said there would be "greater focus on the development of local online news and audio content which many of our audiences increasingly rely on".
He added: "We would also retain a strong reporting team in Oxford to contribute to the merged South Today service."
He said while roles were not "at risk of redundancy today", further clarity on the impact of jobs would be provided by mid-July.
Oxford's first BBC South Today bulletin was broadcast on 16 October 2000.
Heather McCarthy was the first presenter, with Geraldine Peers taking over in May 2001.
It was the first BBC TV news programme in which all the reporters shot and edited their own stories, a system that still operates today.
The regional news programme in Cambridge is also being axed as part of the cuts, it was announced.
