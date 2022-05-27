Platinum Jubilee: AI robot paints Queen's portrait
A portrait of the Queen painted by a humanoid robot artist has been unveiled ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.
Algorithm Queen, was painted by Ai-Da Robot, an artificial intelligence (AI) robot.
It has cameras in its eyes and draws on computer memory to turn digital data into physical drawings and paintings using a robotic arm.
Ai-Da Robot was named after the mathematician and scientist Ada Lovelace.
Algorithm Queen was layered and scaled to produce the final multi-dimensional portrait of the monarch.
The machine's artistic process was designed to reflect the different aspects of technological change that have taken place during the Queen's 70-year reign.
Ai-Da Robot is also able to converse using a specially designed language model.
It said: "I'd like to thank Her Majesty the Queen for her dedication, and for the service she gives to so many people.
"She is an outstanding, courageous woman who is utterly committed to public service.
"I think she's an amazing human being, and I wish The Queen a very happy Platinum Jubilee."
Ai-Da Robot was devised in Oxford by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art, before being built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts and programmed internationally.
The robot's capabilities were developed by PhD students and professors at the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham.
Mr Meller said: "Thank you to the Queen for her 70 years of service. We are excited Ai-Da Robot has made history just in time for the Queen's Jubilee.
"We are in unprecedented technological times, and so we are pleased we can take a moment to think about all that has changed during the Queen's life.
"Algorithm Queen by Ai-Da Robot gives us a marker of how far things have come in her life, and a great way to acknowledge her faithful service."
Algorithm Queen will be exhibited publicly in London later this year.
