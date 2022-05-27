Platinum Jubilee: Woolly blooms cascade from Middleton Cheney church
A cascade of more than 4,300 woolly flowers have been draped from a church to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
Residents spent months crocheting and knitting the flowers for the display at All Saints Church in Middleton Cheney, near Banbury.
Joanne Watts, who had the idea and lives in the Northamptonshire village, said: "It's been a huge community effort and it looks phenomenal."
The 21m (70ft) yarn feature is expected to stay on the church until July.
Mrs Watts said the idea received huge support from villagers.
"They've just been amazing. Anybody that wanted to have a go could and if they couldn't crochet we ran lessons for them," she added.
The thousands of flowers, which are attached to nylon wire, were pulled up the side of church by local tree surgeons.
Woolly postbox toppers have also appeared in numerous towns and villages across England to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.