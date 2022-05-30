Oxfordshire road closures for Women's Tour race confirmed
Road closures that will take place for the Oxfordshire leg of the Women's Tour next month have been announced.
The race of more than 100 riders will start from 11:00 BST in Chipping Norton and end in Oxford on 11 June.
The sixth and final leg of the race takes in towns and villages including Carterton, Faringdon, Wantage, Wallingford, Didcot and Abingdon.
Oxfordshire County Council said rolling road closures will depend on how dispersed riders are in the race.
All of the road closure locations along the route, with predicted race timings, are on the council's website.
Riders will cross the River Thames on Folly Bridge in Oxford and the race will finish on St Giles' at about 15:00.
The race runs from 6 June with 108 riders from 18 teams set to compete.
The county council said its Redbridge Recycling Centre in Oxford will be closed between 13:30 and 15:00 because the race will run close to it.
