Family pay tribute to man who died in Woodstock collision
- Published
A man who died following a collision in Oxfordshire was a "living angel", his family has said.
Drew Macauley Simpson, 25, from Witney, died after the crash on the A44 near to the Duke of Marlborough pub in Woodstock on Wednesday.
His family has thanked those first on the scene who "gave their all" and "the amazing team at the John Radcliffe Hospital".
In a statement, they said: "We as a family are utterly devastated."
Describing Mr Simpson as a "much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle, partner to Trinity and best friend to so many, especially his fur baby Otis, his three legged dog" his family said his "generosity knew no bounds".
"His passion for everything he undertook was admirable and his loyalty was unquestionable," they said.
"Our hearts are broken forever but the outpouring of love in both conversation and messages received by so many has been of great comfort.
"All of our beautiful memories of our treasured son will never dilute, he will live on in our hearts for an eternity. Rest easy son, you were a beautiful soul, a real living angel."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.