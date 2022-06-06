Platinum Jubilee: Goring and Streatley hold huge joint party
Thousands of people packed the roads between two villages for a huge party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Patriotically-decorated tables weaved through 1km (0.6 miles) of Goring in Oxfordshire and Streatley in Berkshire on Sunday, to celebrate the monarch's 70-year reign.
Organisers had said they hoped it would be the world's longest jubilee party.
However, a similar event in Morecambe, Lancashire, was understood to have stretched to about 2.4km (1.5 miles).
The party in Goring and Streatley required careful planning, with many of the 550 tables being placed across a bridge over the River Thames.
Volunteers told the BBC it had been like putting together "a hugely complicated jigsaw puzzle".
More than 3,400 residents had reserved seats.
It was not the first time the two villages teamed up to hold a party together, with similar celebrations seen for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
