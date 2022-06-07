Oxford University staff to get £1k 'thank you' bonus
All of Oxford University's full-time staff will be given a one-off £1,000 bonus to recognise their "commitment and dedication" through the pandemic.
Staff were told about the "thank you" payment by vice-chancellor Louise Richardson on Tuesday.
Prof Richardson said she and the governing University Council hope staff will see it as "evidence of the value" they place in all colleagues.
The university currently employs about 13,000 staff.
In an email from Prof Richardson, she said the university's "continued success depends" on staff and that they have seen it "through the pandemic".
The bonus will be paid in July for staff who were in post on 30 April. Part-time staff will get a pro-rata payment and there will be qualifying criteria for casual staff.
Prof Richardson added: "We are acutely conscious of the effects of rising inflation and pension changes and we know that this payment will not fully mitigate the challenges of the national economic climate.
"Nevertheless, we wish to take this opportunity simply to say 'thank you' to our wonderful staff who make this institution what it is today."
Staff who are employed by Oxford's university colleges will not receive the payment but it will be made to those who are employed jointly by colleges and the university.
